2013 MINI Cooper

109,914 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

John Cooper Works S

2013 MINI Cooper

John Cooper Works S

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,914KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9596668
  • Stock #: 110-3158
  • VIN: WMWSV3C53DT478000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3158
  • Mileage 109,914 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2013 Mini Cooper JCW S Silver On Black Leather Interior 

1.6L  Turbo  Front Wheel Drive Automatic A/C Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof  Navigation  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 109,914 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LBGSd4a20iS9GlSrJaLigWvoJ5yJGvyf


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

