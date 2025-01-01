$13,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD White On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Leather Interior Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Seats Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera 360 Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 168,888 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=/D5ojWSy7nBkD4pwl89SuIle0KrvOYTE
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
