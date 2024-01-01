Menu
2015 Honda Fit

190,664 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Fit

EX-L Navi

2015 Honda Fit

EX-L Navi

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H88FM100452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N166315A
  • Mileage 190,664 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2015 Honda Fit