Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Express

310,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Express

2006 Chevrolet Express

2500 135" WB RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Express

2500 135" WB RWD

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

  1. 1676504953
  2. 1676504953
  3. 1676504953
  4. 1676504953
  5. 1676504953
  6. 1676504953
  7. 1676504953
  8. 1676504953
  9. 1676504953
  10. 1676504953
  11. 1676504953
  12. 1676504953
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
310,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622804
  • Stock #: A3096
  • VIN: 1GCGG25V161223208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 310,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDTION CARGO VAN.

Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $799 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Padda Auto Sales

2006 Chevrolet Expre...
 310,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tundra 4...
 1,062 KM
$102,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler S...
 90,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Padda Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory