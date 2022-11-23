$16,810+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Express
G4500 Passenger Bus with Hydraulic Brakes Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$16,810
- Listing ID: 9408571
- Stock #: BC0035520
- VIN: 1GB6G5BL5B1131629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 248,368 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Express G4500 22 Passenger Bus with Hydraulic Brakes Diesel, 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine., Duramax Diesel, 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, yellow exterior, gray interior, vinyl. (This Listing is a Rebuilt Status) $16,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
