2011 Chevrolet Express

$16,810 + taxes & licensing 2 4 8 , 3 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9408571

9408571 Stock #: BC0035520

BC0035520 VIN: 1GB6G5BL5B1131629

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Commercial

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # BC0035520

Mileage 248,368 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.