2011 Chevrolet Express

248,368 KM

Description

$16,810

+ tax & licensing
$16,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2011 Chevrolet Express

2011 Chevrolet Express

G4500 Passenger Bus with Hydraulic Brakes Diesel

2011 Chevrolet Express

G4500 Passenger Bus with Hydraulic Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,810

+ taxes & licensing

248,368KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9408571
  • Stock #: BC0035520
  • VIN: 1GB6G5BL5B1131629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0035520
  • Mileage 248,368 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Express G4500 22 Passenger Bus with Hydraulic Brakes Diesel, 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine., Duramax Diesel, 8 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, RWD, yellow exterior, gray interior, vinyl. (This Listing is a Rebuilt Status) $16,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $17,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

