Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

141,700 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GT at

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GT at

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,700KM
Used
VIN JM1GJ1W69F1170180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 141,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 36,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Custom / Short Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Custom / Short Box 14,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION at DSG for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Volkswagen Golf R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION at DSG 45,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA6