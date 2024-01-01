Menu
2017 Ford F-550 Regular Cab DRW 2WD Dump Truck Diesel Dually, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 2 door, Automatic, RWD, Cruise Control, AM/FM radio, White Exterior, Black Interior, 6 Auxiliary Buttons, Exhaust Brake Aux, Parrot Bluetooth, Hydraulic Dump box with Side and Rear Doors. Dimension for the Dump Length 11 feet Width 7 feet 6 inches Height 4 feet. Certificate and Decal Valid to March 2025 $41,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $41,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2017 Ford F-550

231,336 KM

$41,510

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

231,336KM
Used
VIN 1FDUF5GT9HDA03315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 231,336 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford F-550 Regular Cab DRW 2WD Dump Truck Diesel Dually, 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, 2 door, Automatic, RWD, Cruise Control, AM/FM radio, White Exterior, Black Interior, 6 Auxiliary Buttons, Exhaust Brake Aux, Parrot Bluetooth, Hydraulic Dump box with Side and Rear Doors. Dimension for the Dump Length 11 feet Width 7 feet 6 inches Height 4 feet. Certificate and Decal Valid to March 2025 $41,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $41,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

2017 Ford F-550