2019 GMC Savana G3500 16 Foot Cube Van, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, 12v outlet, Onstar SOS, lane keep assist, collision avoidance, automatic headlight, manual mode, trailer ball hitch, cargo ramp, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $39,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2019 GMC Savana

116,844 KM

$39,510

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Savana

G3500 16 Foot Cube Van

2019 GMC Savana

G3500 16 Foot Cube Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,510

+ taxes & licensing

116,844KM
Used
VIN 7GZ37TCG6KN009765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 116,844 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC Savana G3500 16 Foot Cube Van, 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, 12v outlet, Onstar SOS, lane keep assist, collision avoidance, automatic headlight, manual mode, trailer ball hitch, cargo ramp, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, yellow exterior, black interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $39,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$39,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 GMC Savana