$25,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GS at
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GS at
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,900KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBPACL3MM218286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBPA18286
- Mileage 45,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2022 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 50,193 KM $37,980 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 PREFERRED AWD LONG RANGE 17,565 KM $50,980 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 89,034 KM $23,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2021 Mazda MAZDA3