Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

45,900 KM

Details

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,900KM
VIN 3MZBPACL3MM218286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA18286
  • Mileage 45,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 50,193 KM $37,980 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 PREFERRED AWD LONG RANGE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 PREFERRED AWD LONG RANGE 17,565 KM $50,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 89,034 KM $23,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3