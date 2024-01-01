Menu
2023 Honda CR-V

14,567 KM

Details Features

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

SPORT 4WD

2023 Honda CR-V

SPORT 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

14,567KM
Used
VIN 2HKRS4H54PH118767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA18767
  • Mileage 14,567 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

