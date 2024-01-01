$38,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
2023 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
14,567KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRS4H54PH118767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA18767
- Mileage 14,567 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2023 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 14,567 KM $38,980 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 68,320 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum CVT 14,372 KM $39,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2023 Honda CR-V