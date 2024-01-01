$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris
HATCHBACK SE
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
85,500KM
Used
VIN VNKKTUD34JA098688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.72 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
42 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block, sequential multiport electronic fuel Injection and Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled Transmission (Super ECT)
Exterior
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Tires: P195/50R16 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft, driver seat recline adjustment and driver seat vertical adjustment
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense C
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM w/CD/MP3 Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and 6.1" display audio
Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance
