Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Ford Econoline

126,760 KM

Details

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Ford Econoline

E-450 4WD CONVERSION DIESEL AMBULANCE EQUIPT 126KM

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Ford Econoline

E-450 4WD CONVERSION DIESEL AMBULANCE EQUIPT 126KM

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 10921580
  2. 10921580
  3. 10921580
  4. 10921580
  5. 10921580
  6. 10921580
  7. 10921580
  8. 10921580
  9. 10921580
  10. 10921580
  11. 10921580
  12. 10921580
  13. 10921580
  14. 10921580
  15. 10921580
  16. 10921580
  17. 10921580
  18. 10921580
  19. 10921580
  20. 10921580
  21. 10921580
  22. 10921580
  23. 10921580
  24. 10921580
  25. 10921580
  26. 10921580
  27. 10921580
  28. 10921580
  29. 10921580
  30. 10921580
Contact Seller

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,760KM
Used
VIN 1FDXE45P44HB06466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 14898
  • Mileage 126,760 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

Used 2019 Chevrolet Suburban LS EXTENDED 5.3L 4WD PWR SEAT CAMERA 8-PASSANGER for sale in Langley, BC
2019 Chevrolet Suburban LS EXTENDED 5.3L 4WD PWR SEAT CAMERA 8-PASSANGER 159,811 KM $46,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali XL 4WD NAVI SUNROOF DVD ENT 7-PASS for sale in Langley, BC
2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali XL 4WD NAVI SUNROOF DVD ENT 7-PASS 195,981 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT Z51 PERF PKG HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT Z51 PERF PKG HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE 1,488 KM $117,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2004 Ford Econoline