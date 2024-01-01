$36,888+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford Econoline
E-450 4WD CONVERSION DIESEL AMBULANCE EQUIPT 126KM
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
126,760KM
Used
VIN 1FDXE45P44HB06466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 14898
- Mileage 126,760 KM
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
