$7,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Yaris
5-door Hatchback RS 4A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
160,985KM
Used
VIN JTDKT923665024598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 160,985 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
