Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Toyota Camry

192,495 KM

Details Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Toyota Camry

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12128973

2005 Toyota Camry

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,495KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BE32K75U522193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H2193
  • Mileage 192,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2005 Honda Accord FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2005 Honda Accord FINANCING AVAILABLE 237,163 KM $4,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE 144,084 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Honda Civic FINANCING AVAILABLE 167,356 KM SOLD

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Camry