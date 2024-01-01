$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Sienna
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 256,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2005 Toyota Sienna 5dr 8-Passenger from H2H Auto Group! This minivan has seen the road and is ready for more, boasting a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a comfortable automatic transmission. With its roomy interior, you can easily fit the whole family and all their gear. This Sienna comes equipped with a third-row seat, ensuring ample space for passengers, and the pass-through rear seat provides extra versatility for hauling larger items.
The Sienna's features are designed to enhance comfort and convenience, making every journey a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as cruise control for long drives. Stay cool with the air conditioning, and keep your passengers entertained with the AM/FM radio and CD player. The tilt steering wheel and steering wheel audio controls add to the driver's comfort and convenience.
Here are five features that truly make this Sienna stand out:
- 8-Passenger Capacity: With its spacious interior and third-row seating, this Sienna is perfect for families or anyone who needs to transport a large group of people.
- Pass-Through Rear Seat: This feature offers incredible versatility, allowing you to easily transport bulky items while still enjoying the comfort of passenger seating.
- Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors: Convenience at your fingertips! Enjoy effortless operation of these features, making your driving experience smoother.
- Cruise Control: Cruise comfortably on long journeys, maintaining a set speed and reducing driver fatigue.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your perfect position for optimal comfort and control.
With 256,121km on the odometer, this 2005 Toyota Sienna 5dr 8-Passenger is ready to take on your next adventure. Visit H2H Auto Group today to see it in person!
604-593-5191