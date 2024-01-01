Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2005 Toyota Sienna 5dr 8-Passenger from H2H Auto Group! This minivan has seen the road and is ready for more, boasting a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a comfortable automatic transmission. With its roomy interior, you can easily fit the whole family and all their gear. This Sienna comes equipped with a third-row seat, ensuring ample space for passengers, and the pass-through rear seat provides extra versatility for hauling larger items.</p><p>The Siennas features are designed to enhance comfort and convenience, making every journey a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as cruise control for long drives. Stay cool with the air conditioning, and keep your passengers entertained with the AM/FM radio and CD player. The tilt steering wheel and steering wheel audio controls add to the drivers comfort and convenience.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this Sienna stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>8-Passenger Capacity:</strong> With its spacious interior and third-row seating, this Sienna is perfect for families or anyone who needs to transport a large group of people.</li><li><strong>Pass-Through Rear Seat:</strong> This feature offers incredible versatility, allowing you to easily transport bulky items while still enjoying the comfort of passenger seating.</li><li><strong>Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips! Enjoy effortless operation of these features, making your driving experience smoother.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Cruise comfortably on long journeys, maintaining a set speed and reducing driver fatigue.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Adjust the steering wheel to your perfect position for optimal comfort and control.</li></ul><p>With 256,121km on the odometer, this 2005 Toyota Sienna 5dr 8-Passenger is ready to take on your next adventure. Visit H2H Auto Group today to see it in person!</p>

2005 Toyota Sienna

256,121 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Sienna

5dr 8-Passenger FINANCING AVAILABLE

2005 Toyota Sienna

5dr 8-Passenger FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
256,121KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZA29C85S257053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2005 Toyota Sienna 5dr 8-Passenger from H2H Auto Group! This minivan has seen the road and is ready for more, boasting a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a comfortable automatic transmission. With its roomy interior, you can easily fit the whole family and all their gear. This Sienna comes equipped with a third-row seat, ensuring ample space for passengers, and the pass-through rear seat provides extra versatility for hauling larger items.

The Sienna's features are designed to enhance comfort and convenience, making every journey a breeze. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as cruise control for long drives. Stay cool with the air conditioning, and keep your passengers entertained with the AM/FM radio and CD player. The tilt steering wheel and steering wheel audio controls add to the driver's comfort and convenience.

Here are five features that truly make this Sienna stand out:

  • 8-Passenger Capacity: With its spacious interior and third-row seating, this Sienna is perfect for families or anyone who needs to transport a large group of people.
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat: This feature offers incredible versatility, allowing you to easily transport bulky items while still enjoying the comfort of passenger seating.
  • Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors: Convenience at your fingertips! Enjoy effortless operation of these features, making your driving experience smoother.
  • Cruise Control: Cruise comfortably on long journeys, maintaining a set speed and reducing driver fatigue.
  • Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust the steering wheel to your perfect position for optimal comfort and control.

With 256,121km on the odometer, this 2005 Toyota Sienna 5dr 8-Passenger is ready to take on your next adventure. Visit H2H Auto Group today to see it in person!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2005 Toyota Sienna