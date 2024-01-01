$13,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Fit
Sport | Ergonomic | Hot hatch | Commuter!
2010 Honda Fit
Sport | Ergonomic | Hot hatch | Commuter!
Location
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
604-294-4299
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
117,812KM
Used
VIN JHMGE8H82AC802797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,812 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Honda Fit Sport | Ergonomic | Hot hatch | Daily driver
.
The 2010 Honda Fit Sport is a versatile and fun-to-drive subcompact car. Its sporty design and compact size make it ideal for navigating city streets with ease. Despite its small exterior, the Fit Sport offers a surprisingly spacious and configurable interior, with the Magic Seat system that allows for various cargo and seating configurations. The Sport trim adds a touch of athleticism, featuring unique exterior styling cues and upgraded interior amenities. With its peppy engine and agile handling, the 2010 Honda Fit Sport delivers an enjoyable driving experience, making it a practical and exciting choice for urban commuters and active lifestyles.
.
Best Price First!
.
At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.
.
No Haggling, No Guesswork!
.
Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. We've done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.
.
Why Choose Destination Mazda
1. Best Price First
2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)
3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency
4. 153-Point Safety Inspection
5. Certified Premium Pre-Owned
Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC
604-294-4299
VSA#: 31160
.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Equalizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
2010 Honda Fit