2010 Honda Fit

117,812 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Fit

Sport | Ergonomic | Hot hatch | Commuter!

2010 Honda Fit

Sport | Ergonomic | Hot hatch | Commuter!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,812KM
Used
VIN JHMGE8H82AC802797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,812 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda Fit Sport | Ergonomic | Hot hatch | Daily driver 

.

The 2010 Honda Fit Sport is a versatile and fun-to-drive subcompact car. Its sporty design and compact size make it ideal for navigating city streets with ease. Despite its small exterior, the Fit Sport offers a surprisingly spacious and configurable interior, with the Magic Seat system that allows for various cargo and seating configurations. The Sport trim adds a touch of athleticism, featuring unique exterior styling cues and upgraded interior amenities. With its peppy engine and agile handling, the 2010 Honda Fit Sport delivers an enjoyable driving experience, making it a practical and exciting choice for urban commuters and active lifestyles.

.

Best Price First!

.

At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.

.

No Haggling, No Guesswork!

.

Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. We've done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.

.

Why Choose Destination Mazda

1. Best Price First

2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)

3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency

4. 153-Point Safety Inspection

5. Certified Premium Pre-Owned



Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC

604-294-4299

VSA#: 31160

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Equalizer

2010 Honda Fit