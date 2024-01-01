2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Remote Start, Blue Tooth, Power windows locks mirrors are some of the features on this gently used 2011 Chevy Cruze, Economical yet powerful 1.4 Litre, Charcoal gray metallic with gray cloth interior, Good car history, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Affordably Priced at only $8,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PG5S98B7211159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10832.0
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Blue Tooth, Power windows locks mirrors are some of the features on this gently used 2011 Chevy Cruze, Economical yet powerful 1.4 Litre, Charcoal gray metallic with gray cloth interior, Good car history, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Affordably Priced at only $8,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

