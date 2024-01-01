$8,950+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
$8,950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10832.0
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Blue Tooth, Power windows locks mirrors are some of the features on this gently used 2011 Chevy Cruze, Economical yet powerful 1.4 Litre, Charcoal gray metallic with gray cloth interior, Good car history, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Affordably Priced at only $8,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Carfax history report comes with all of our vehicles. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
