Dealer# 4660

Comes fresh safety

This stunning 2012 Chevy Cruze is available in the lot. Great on gas. Some of the other creature comforts include power windows, keyless entry and a 6 speaker audio system! Come down today for a test drive!

Come down to our dealership The Car Guy Inc at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

260,700 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

260,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PF5SC0C7377708

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C7377708
  • Mileage 260,700 KM

Dealer# 4660

Comes fresh safety

 

This stunning 2012 Chevy Cruze is available in the lot. Great on gas. Some of the other creature comforts include power windows, keyless entry and a 6 speaker audio system! Come down today for a test drive!

Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

