Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This Cruze Diesel comes loaded with LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/BACKUP CAM/NAVIGATION/BLUETOOTH/SUNROOF and much more.</p><p>Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.<br><br>GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $144.21 bi-weekly over 60 months at 8.99% OAC.</p><p>Visit our Website at<strong><u> http://famousmotors.ca/</u></strong> to apply for financing or to get a pre-approval.<br><br>All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!<br><br>***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***<br><br>For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

159,000 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

DIESEL

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 10756457
  2. 10756457
  3. 10756457
  4. 10756457
  5. 10756457
  6. 10756457
  7. 10756457
  8. 10756457
  9. 10756457
  10. 10756457
  11. 10756457
  12. 10756457
  13. 10756457
  14. 10756457
  15. 10756457
  16. 10756457
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
159,000KM
Used
VIN 1G1P75SZ6E7274992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Cruze Diesel comes loaded with LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/BACKUP CAM/NAVIGATION/BLUETOOTH/SUNROOF and much more.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $144.21 bi-weekly over 60 months at 8.99% OAC.

Visit our Website at http://famousmotors.ca/ to apply for financing or to get a pre-approval.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Famous Motors

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 143,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED 163,700 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Accord Sedan Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 130,000 KM $22,500 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze