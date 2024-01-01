2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Cruise Control

Auxiliary audio input jack

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Shift knob, leather wrapped

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Convenience hooks, rear

Rear air ducts, floor mounted

Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders

Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting

Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders

Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel

Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console

Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions

Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recliner