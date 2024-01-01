Menu
Account
Sign In
<br><br>Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!<br><br><strong id=in.docs-internal-guid-a5ec0aa0-7fff-418e-2d6f-544f7875c42ain.> < strong><br><br>McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.<br><br><strong> < strong><br><br>Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.<br><br>DEALER PERMIT #4611<br><br><strong> < strong><br><br>Call today: 204-560-1234<br><br><strong> < strong><br><br>Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB <br><br><strong> < strong><br><br>Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca<br><br><strong> < strong><br><br>Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com<br><br><strong> < strong><br><br>Click here for finance:<br><br> <br><br>https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

82,069 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN AUTO LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN AUTO LT

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 10937162
  2. 10937162
  3. 10937162
  4. 10937162
  5. 10937162
  6. 10937162
  7. 10937162
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,069KM
Used
VIN 1G1BE5SM3G7313741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 82,069 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

< strong>

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

< strong>

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

< strong>

Call today: 204-560-1234

< strong>

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

< strong>

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

< strong>

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

< strong>

Click here for finance:



https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

Used 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort S tronic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort S tronic 120,328 KM $22,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai Tucson AWD 52,561 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC 144,268 KM $12,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze