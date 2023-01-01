Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

112,775 KM

Details Features

$15,705

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,705

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

  1. 9549058
  2. 9549058
  3. 9549058
  4. 9549058
  5. 9549058
  6. 9549058
  7. 9549058
  8. 9549058
  9. 9549058
  10. 9549058
  11. 9549058
  12. 9549058
  13. 9549058
  14. 9549058
  15. 9549058
  16. 9549058
  17. 9549058
  18. 9549058
  19. 9549058
  20. 9549058
  21. 9549058
  22. 9549058
  23. 9549058
  24. 9549058
  25. 9549058
Contact Seller

$15,705

+ taxes & licensing

112,775KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9549058
  • Stock #: 3179A
  • VIN: 1G1BC5SM2G7326986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

2018 Chrysler Pacifi...
 89,836 KM
$34,379 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage LX
 68,180 KM
$25,753 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Es...
 89,059 KM
$27,465 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory