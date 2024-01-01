Menu
2021 GMC Savana

2021 GMC Savana

78,065 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

2021 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1gtw7af70m1244067

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 78,065 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW THE THE USED CAR LOT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

2021 GMC Savana