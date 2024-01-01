$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
78,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1gtw7af70m1244067
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 78,065 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW THE THE USED CAR LOT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
