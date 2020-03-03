Menu
2014 Ford Focus

106

2014 Ford Focus

106

Location

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

416-903-8010

Sale Price

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,700KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4770255
  • Stock #: 106
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, AM/ FM/CD PLAYER, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2014 Ford Focus! Roomy, comfortable, and practical! This 4 door, 5 passenger Hatchback has not yet reached the 140,000 kilometer mark! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: delay-off headlights, variably intermittent wipers, and much more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

• Extended Warranty Available
• Finance available for all vehicles
• We process good credit, bad credit and all credit
• We offer prime deals, prime rates from prime lenders
• Fast application processing time and reliable services

BABYLON AUTO SALES
3-509 Bayly Street East, Ajax, Ontario, L1z1w7
4169038010

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Babylon Auto Sales

Babylon Auto Sales

509 Bayly St E - Unit 3, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

