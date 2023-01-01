2012 Chevrolet Corvette

$89,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 , 7 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9987710

9987710 Stock #: P9360

P9360 VIN: 1G1YL2DE4C5102607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbon Flash Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P9360

Mileage 4,771 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Seating Leather Interior Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.