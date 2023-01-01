$89,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Corvette
2012 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06 3LZ | CENTENNIAL EDITION | NAV | ONLY 4,771KM!
4,771KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Flash Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Seating
Leather Interior
Convenience
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Analog Gauges
