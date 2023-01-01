Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

8,225 KM

$114,988

+ tax & licensing
$114,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Z06 2LZ

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Z06 2LZ

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$114,988

+ taxes & licensing

8,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: K5605584
  • VIN: 1G1YS2D6XK5605584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 8,225 KM

Vehicle Description

The Z06 should be C7s swan song.

Vehicle Highlights Include: 2LZ Trim Package, Exposed Carbon Fiber Ground Effects Package (Stage 2 Front Spoiler & Full Side Skirts), Stage 2 Rear Spoiler in Carbon Flash, Carbon Flash Exterior Vents/Trim Accents, Gloss Black Z06 Aluminum Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Removeable Carbon Fiber Body Coloured Roof, Corvette Racing Hood Decal, Body Colour Side View Mirrors that are Power & Heated, NPP Performance Exhaust (Aggressive or Mellow Sound), & PPF (Paint Protection Film) on Front Bumper Front Fenders & Hood.

Powering the 2019 Corvette Z06 is the LT4 6.2L Supercharged V8 Engine delivering 650 Horsepower & 650 lb-ft of Torque & this one is paired to the 8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.

Z06s are aggressively intimidating looking cars with their stance & wide body.

This Z06 striking colour is called Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic & is paired with Jet Black Interior.

The Z06 package also comes with Dry Sump, NPP Performance Exhaust (ability to change exhaust volume level), Performance Traction Management, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential, Rear Differential Cooler, Oil Cooler, Trans Cooler, & 285/30R19 Front & 335/25R20 Rear Tires. Wider Fenders for a Wider Stance, a host of Aerodynamic Enhancements, Bigger Front 2-piece Steel Slotted Rotors (14.6 Inches) & bigger Brake Calipers with more pad area. The Rear Brakes also get 2-piece Slotted Rotors (14.4 Inches), & Larger Vents enhance Cooling to the Engine, Brakes, Transmission & Differential.

2LZ includes; Front Curb View Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Power Lumbar & Side Bolsters, MEM 8 Way Power Memory Seats, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, HUD Heads Up Display, PDR Performance Data Recorder, NAV Navigation, Theft Deterrent System, Bose 10 Speaker Advanced Speaker System with Bass Box, Universal Home Remote, Auto Dimming Mirror, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, HUD Heads Up Display & Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control.

This car also has 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with Infotainment, Driver Information Centre, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Active Handling Stability Control, Xenon High Intensity Headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 3 Spoke Leather Steering Wheel with Controls, & Painted Carbon Fiber Removeable Roof.

This is the final year of the C7 front engine Corvette & a purpose-built sports car that eats supercars for breakfast.

This Performance Corvette comes with a Clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!



CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ga4SVYwcViHG2j6+lA7jNavSS+xctTUl

Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

