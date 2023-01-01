$114,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Coupe Z06 2LZ
8,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 8,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights Include: 2LZ Trim Package, Exposed Carbon Fiber Ground Effects Package (Stage 2 Front Spoiler & Full Side Skirts), Stage 2 Rear Spoiler in Carbon Flash, Carbon Flash Exterior Vents/Trim Accents, Gloss Black Z06 Aluminum Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Removeable Carbon Fiber Body Coloured Roof, Corvette Racing Hood Decal, Body Colour Side View Mirrors that are Power & Heated, NPP Performance Exhaust (Aggressive or Mellow Sound), & PPF (Paint Protection Film) on Front Bumper Front Fenders & Hood.
Powering the 2019 Corvette Z06 is the LT4 6.2L Supercharged V8 Engine delivering 650 Horsepower & 650 lb-ft of Torque & this one is paired to the 8 Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.
Z06s are aggressively intimidating looking cars with their stance & wide body.
This Z06 striking colour is called Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic & is paired with Jet Black Interior.
The Z06 package also comes with Dry Sump, NPP Performance Exhaust (ability to change exhaust volume level), Performance Traction Management, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Electronic Limited Slip Rear Differential, Rear Differential Cooler, Oil Cooler, Trans Cooler, & 285/30R19 Front & 335/25R20 Rear Tires. Wider Fenders for a Wider Stance, a host of Aerodynamic Enhancements, Bigger Front 2-piece Steel Slotted Rotors (14.6 Inches) & bigger Brake Calipers with more pad area. The Rear Brakes also get 2-piece Slotted Rotors (14.4 Inches), & Larger Vents enhance Cooling to the Engine, Brakes, Transmission & Differential.
2LZ includes; Front Curb View Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Power Lumbar & Side Bolsters, MEM 8 Way Power Memory Seats, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, HUD Heads Up Display, PDR Performance Data Recorder, NAV Navigation, Theft Deterrent System, Bose 10 Speaker Advanced Speaker System with Bass Box, Universal Home Remote, Auto Dimming Mirror, Apple Carplay & Android Auto, HUD Heads Up Display & Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control.
This car also has 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with Infotainment, Driver Information Centre, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Start, Active Handling Stability Control, Xenon High Intensity Headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 3 Spoke Leather Steering Wheel with Controls, & Painted Carbon Fiber Removeable Roof.
This is the final year of the C7 front engine Corvette & a purpose-built sports car that eats supercars for breakfast.
This Performance Corvette comes with a Clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ga4SVYwcViHG2j6+lA7jNavSS+xctTUl
This Performance Corvette comes with a Clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ga4SVYwcViHG2j6+lA7jNavSS+xctTUl
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
