$122,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$122,988
+ taxes & licensing
Munro Motors
1-888-927-0159
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray Convertible 2LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$122,988
+ taxes & licensing
9,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10190319
- Stock #: 116906
- VIN: 1G1YB3D45M5116906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 116906
- Mileage 9,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights include: Convertible Power Hardtop Painted in Carbon Flash (Roof & Nacelles), Front Lift with Memory, NPP Performance Exhaust (allows you to change exhaust tone), 2LT Interior Trim, GT1 Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Camera Mirror, 5 Open Spoke Silver Aluminum Wheels, Edge Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Flash Vents, Carbon Flash Mirrors that are Auto Folding, Carbon Flash Badge Package, Corvette All-Weather Floor Liners, PPF Paint Protective Film on Front Bumper/Hood, Corvette All-Weather Trunk Mats (Front & Rear), & Cargo Nets.
The Mid-Engined layout, aggressive styling & driving position, complete with a fighter jet-style view out of a wide windshield & across a short hood, ticks all the supercar boxes.The V8 Engine delivers thrilling Acceleration, & the Mid-Engine layout translates to outstanding Handling without sacrificing Comfort.
The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission.
Torch Red presents very well on the C8 with upgraded Carbon Flash Roof & Adrenaline Red Interior.
2LT package includes Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM Memory 8 Way Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Mode, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Cargo Nets, & Universal Garage Door Opener.
Additionally, it is optioned with Dual Zone Climate Control, Remote Start, 8' Touch Screen, 12" Digital Gauge Cluster, Theft Deterrent System, LED Headlamps, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls.
This Mid-Engine masterpiece boasts an impressive pedigree & is a purpose-built sports car designed to take on all challenges.
This C8 Convertible has a clean Carfax & dont forget the Top goes down.Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock.We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XkmdLqmvIt097sMwyMSpng7Myd5y4XmG
Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 426-5761 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Munro Motors
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8