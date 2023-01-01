2021 Chevrolet Corvette

$134,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 3 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9967322

9967322 Stock #: 100670

100670 VIN: 1G1YB3D4XM5100670

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 100670

Mileage 5,356 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.