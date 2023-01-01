Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

5,368 KM

Details Description Features

$131,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$131,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Coupe 3LT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Coupe 3LT

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 10415226
  2. 10415226
  3. 10415226
  4. 10415226
  5. 10415226
  6. 10415226
  7. 10415226
  8. 10415226
  9. 10415226
  10. 10415226
  11. 10415226
  12. 10415226
  13. 10415226
  14. 10415226
  15. 10415226
  16. 10415226
  17. 10415226
  18. 10415226
  19. 10415226
  20. 10415226
  21. 10415226
  22. 10415226
  23. 10415226
  24. 10415226
  25. 10415226
  26. 10415226
  27. 10415226
  28. 10415226
  29. 10415226
  30. 10415226
  31. 10415226
  32. 10415226
  33. 10415226
  34. 10415226
  35. 10415226
  36. 10415226
  37. 10415226
  38. 10415226
  39. 10415226
  40. 10415226
  41. 10415226
  42. 10415226
  43. 10415226
  44. 10415226
  45. 10415226
  46. 10415226
  47. 10415226
  48. 10415226
  49. 10415226
  50. 10415226
Contact Seller

$131,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
5,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10415226
  • Stock #: 113653
  • VIN: 1G1YC2D48N5113653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 113653
  • Mileage 5,368 KM

Vehicle Description

********Luxury Tax does NOT apply to this vehicle*******




CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gA6TUWpFi%2B6qeXqwqqn%2BaRGfd%2FhYXChf

﻿ Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0vAjNwTpYU Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Munro Motors

2023 Chevrolet Corve...
 5,692 KM
$136,988 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 11,529 KM
$81,988 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Corve...
 5,368 KM
$131,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory