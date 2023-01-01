Menu
2023 Chevrolet Corvette

2,369 KM

StingRay Convertible 3LT

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

2,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435938
  • Stock #: 100750
  • VIN: 1G1YC3D46P5100750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 100750
  • Mileage 2,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights include: 3LT Interior Trim, Front Lift with Memory, Z51 Performance Package, Magnetic Ride Control, Power Convertible Hard Top, Black Forged 20 Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Bright Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Flash Mirrors, Body Coloured High Wing, Front Splitter, Carbon Flash Badge Package, GT2 Seats, Red Interior Stitching, Red Seat Belts, Alcantara Armrests/Console/Steering Wheel, Exposed Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Upgrades, & Cargo Nets.
This is not a single-purpose car.The newest Generation Corvette is also terrific to drive when youre not trying to set personal-best performance times.This mid-engine sports car is as docile & forgiving as a midsize sedan, whether youre battling the daily commute, running errands, or taking a leisurely sunset drive along the beach.
The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.
Torch Red is the colour that drapes this sports car & is paired with Jet Black Interior.
3LT provides Sueded Microfiber Upper Interior Trim such as the A-Pillars, B-Pillar, & Headliner. The Door Panels, Seats & Console are Authentic Leather.Premium Napa Natural Leather look, feel & smell phenomenal.
3LT also includes everything from the 2LT package of Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM 8-Way Memory Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Alcantara Steering Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, 12 Driver Information Centre, 8 Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Power Adjusting Folding Mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Teen Driver Mode, Rear Park Assist, Near Field Communication, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, Wireless Charging, Theft Deterrent System, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Remote Vehicle Start, All Speed Traction Control, Active Handling Stability Control, Driver Mode Selector, LED Headlamps/Taillamps, & Universal Garage Door Opener.
The Z51 Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust, Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance Tires (stickier than the standard Tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine & brakes).
The C8 Corvette provides thrilling performance that easily matches its exotic car style.
A low km C8 Convertible with a clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock.We will look forward to seeing you real soon!




CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PeEpGS2uG7fZZzItu8bXVHh3a1FSFgiO
﻿ Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91geXcxyep0 Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

