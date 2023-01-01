2023 Chevrolet Corvette

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10481838

10481838 Stock #: 550917

550917 VIN: 1G1YC3D40P5500917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 550917

Mileage 707 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Parking Sensors Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.