$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay Convertible 3LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10481838
- VIN: 1G1YC3D40P5500917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 550917
- Mileage 707 KM
Vehicle Description
The Real Deal 70th Anniversary Edition. This package commemorates 7 decades of an American Classic that has stolen the hearts of people all around the globe.
Vehicle Highlights include: 3LT Interior Trim, Power Convertible Hardtop, Magnetic Ride Control, Front Lift with Memory, Unique Forged Aluminum Wheels in Midnight Grey with Red Pinstripe (only available on Anniversary Edition), Unique Centre Caps, Edge Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Flash High Wing, Front Splitter, Satin Grey Full Length Racing Stripes, Carbon Flash Badge Package, NPP Performance Exhaust, Black Exhaust Tips, GT2 Carbon Fiber Seats in Two-Tone Ceramic White/Black (only available on Anniversary Edition), Red Seat Belts, Red Stitching, Alcantara Trim & Panels, & 70th Year Badging.
The 70th Anniversary Edition is exclusively available in two colours; in which this vehicle is painted in the extraordinary White Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat version. The Interior also being unique for the 70th as its draped in Black Alcantara; the most a production C8 has ever come with. The GT2 seats are a Two-Tone of Ceramic White & Black with Red Seat Belts & Red Stitching throughout.
The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters.
3LT provides Alcantara Upper Interior Trim such as the A-Pillars, B-Pillars, & Headliner. To make the 70th Anni Edition different from typical 3LTs; the entire Door Panels, Dash, Steering Wheel, & Console are also wrapped in Black Alcantara with Red Stitching. Premium Napa Leather covers the GT2 Seats.
3LT also includes everything from the 2LT package of Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Bolster Adjustment, MEM 8-Way Memory Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Heated Alcantara Steering Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, 12 Driver Information Centre, 8 Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, Power Adjusting Folding Mirrors, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Teen Driver Mode, Rear Park Assist, Near Field Communication, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Dual Zone Climate Control, Wireless Charging, Theft Deterrent System, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Remote Vehicle Start, All Speed Traction Control, Active Handling Stability Control, Driver Mode Selector, LED Headlamps/Taillamps, & Universal Garage Door Opener.
Youll find the number 70 all around & inside the vehicle. Its in the Crossflags of the Front Bumper Emblem/ Horn/Headrests, 70th Badges on Both Doors, Sill Kick Plates, & 70 in the back Speaker Grill & Rear Hatch Glass.
Its a great sports car with performance that borders on supercar territory. The Corvette has a Rumbling V8 that puts its power to the pavement efficiently. The Mid-Engine design gives it great balance on a twisty road or racetrack, & its ride is comfortable enough to drive it every day.
This collectible C8 Convertible has a clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kSUQwKPdetslaE4d6LUlKpfqXApRuJZb
Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
