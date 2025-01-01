Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SALE PRICE!! NO ACCIDENTS!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p><p> </p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

233,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle
12285717

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1742058866
  2. 1742058867
  3. 1742058867
  4. 1742058868
  5. 1742058867
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
233,000KM
VIN JM1BL1SF9A1248329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE!! NO ACCIDENTS!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster S Convertible for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 MINI Cooper Roadster S Convertible 154,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Ridgeline 4WD for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Honda Ridgeline 4WD 303,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Dart for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Dodge Dart 307,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3