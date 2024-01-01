Menu
<p>LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! RED LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER HEATED SEATS, A/C, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series

335is 2dr Convertible

2011 BMW 3 Series

335is 2dr Convertible

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
VIN WBADX1C52BE394226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! RED LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER HEATED SEATS, A/C, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

2011 BMW 3 Series