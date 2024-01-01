$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Express
Standard
Location
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
198,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGG25V371188429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 88429
- Mileage 198,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Safety
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
