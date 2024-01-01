Menu
2007 Chevrolet Express

198,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Standard

Location

Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1

613-257-2432

Contact Seller

198,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGG25V371188429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 88429
  • Mileage 198,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

375 McNeely Ave, Carleton Place, ON K7C 0A1
613-257-2432

