$37,988+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie 5.7 Hemi 4x4 Leather Well Oiled 131000 KMS
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie 5.7 Hemi 4x4 Leather Well Oiled 131000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$37,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,464 KM
Vehicle Description
A well oiled and rust-free 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie that is powered by a 5.7L Hemi engine and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls, CD player, remote tailgate opening and remote start. Power adjustable pedals, built-in electric brake controller, and a rear power sliding window. A hard folding tonneau cover, adjustable cargo tie down system and sprayed in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. *** EXTRA PICTURES were added showing the rust proofing on the body and frame that was applied annually according to the Carfax report. A must-see Ram 1500 Laramie.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565