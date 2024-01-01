Menu
Very well maintained- take a look at the car fax- winter and summer tires, diesel, fully loaded, sunroof. Great deal for some looking for an affordable vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

202,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Location

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

202,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDHF9HB2FB160065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well maintained- take a look at the car fax- winter and summer tires, diesel, fully loaded, sunroof. Great deal for some looking for an affordable vehicle

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Driving Forward Auto Group

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

705-521-4607
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class