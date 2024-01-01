$17,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Location
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-626-5129
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
202,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDHF9HB2FB160065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very well maintained- take a look at the car fax- winter and summer tires, diesel, fully loaded, sunroof. Great deal for some looking for an affordable vehicle
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
Driving Forward Auto Group
894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
