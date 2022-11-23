$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Yaris
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
179,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9370087
- Stock #: C8433
- VIN: JTDBT4K38CL038433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,175 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
