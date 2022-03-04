Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Dodge for Sale in Hamilton, ON

Showing 1-50 of 325
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Cayuga, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$15,995
+ tax & lic
149,216KM
Grey
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan NO ACCIDENTS REARCAM CRUISE KEYLESS ENTRY SIDE STEPS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

NO ACCIDENTS REARCAM CRUISE KEYLESS ENTRY SIDE STEPS
$28,995
+ tax & lic
18,901KM
Red
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT
$19,900
+ tax & lic
127,718KM
Silver
Golden Mile Chrysler

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Brampton, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$9,900
+ tax & lic
197,000KM
Black
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Sale
$14,999
+ tax & lic
138,500KM
Black
Why Buy New Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE,SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT,$7800 for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE,SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT,$7800
$7,990
+ tax & lic
214,000KM
Black
National Auto Finance & Brokers

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/1 OWNER/NO REPORTED DAMAGES/STOW&GO for sale in Oakville, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/1 OWNER/NO REPORTED DAMAGES/STOW&GO
$13,995
+ tax & lic
150,503KM
Silver
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW PLUS / LEATHER / NAV / DVD / POWER DOORS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS / LEATHER / NAV / DVD / POWER DOORS
$35,995
+ tax & lic
54,108KM
Gray
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | DVD | STOW N GO | CRUISE | LOW KMS | 1 OWNER for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | DVD | STOW N GO | CRUISE | LOW KMS | 1 OWNER
$20,980
+ tax & lic
64,995KM
Grey
Lockwood Kia

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2022 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 2WD for sale in Waterloo, ON

2022 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 2WD
$46,990
+ tax & lic
CALL
Bright White
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE,SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT,$7800 for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE,SAFETY INCLUDED,NO ACCIDENT,$7800
$7,990
+ tax & lic
214,000KM
Black
National Auto Finance & Brokers

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Brantford, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus
$23,999
+ tax & lic
75,193KM
White
Brant County Ford

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Under $10,000! for sale in Hamilton, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Under $10,000!
$11,999
+ tax & lic
142,901KM
Silver
Red Hill Toyota

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Cayuga, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew
$21,995
+ tax & lic
146,610KM
BLK
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew - Leather Seats - $171 B/W for sale in Simcoe, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - Leather Seats - $171 B/W
$24,498
+ tax & lic
106,926KM
Billet Metallic
Southcoast Hyundai

Simcoe, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 1-Owner | NO Accident for sale in Waterloo, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 1-Owner | NO Accident
$15,990
+ tax & lic
98,000KM
Black
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in North York, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$4,999
+ tax & lic
296,410KM
Blue
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus
$23,998
+ tax & lic
91,787KM
White
AAA Auto Group

North York, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

"Boss is MAD" SEATS 7 certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$7,999
+ tax & lic
221,854KM
White
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew * Power Rear Doors * Power Lift Gate * Stow N Go * Heated Steering Wheel * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Park Assist * Heated Front / Rear Clot for sale in Cambridge, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew * Power Rear Doors * Power Lift Gate * Stow N Go * Heated Steering Wheel * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Park Assist * Heated Front / Rear Clot
$11,995
+ tax & lic
160,791KM
White
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-ONLY 39KMS-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-ONLY 39KMS-CERTIFIED
$32,988
+ tax & lic
39,000KM
Red
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAM for sale in Waterloo, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW | REMOTE START | BACKUP CAM
$29,980
+ tax & lic
61,853KM
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Mississauga, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus
$27,296
+ tax & lic
56,824KM
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Cayuga, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew
$21,995
+ tax & lic
113,246KM
White
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW 7 PASSENGER for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW 7 PASSENGER
$15,470
+ tax & lic
150,000KM
Maroon
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE STOW N GO for sale in York, ON

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STOW N GO
$7,999
+ tax & lic
172,000KM
Burgundy
Swift Auto

York, ON

Used 2021 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Backup Camera Bluetooth Power Windows Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo for sale in Bolton, ON

2021 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Backup Camera Bluetooth Power Windows Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo
$38,994
+ tax & lic
1,215KM
White
CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Bolton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan NAVIGATION LEATHER HEATED SEATS REARCAM DVD BIG SCREEN for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

NAVIGATION LEATHER HEATED SEATS REARCAM DVD BIG SCREEN
$27,995
+ tax & lic
100,276KM
Blue
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package - $196 B/W for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package - $196 B/W
$30,000
+ tax & lic
60,156KM
Red
Brantford Hyundai

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 3.6L V6 * Stow N Go * Keyless Entry * Eco Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Heated Mirrors * for sale in Cambridge, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 3.6L V6 * Stow N Go * Keyless Entry * Eco Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Heated Mirrors *
$11,995
+ tax & lic
141,895KM
Silver
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V Stow&Go, SXT, 7 Passengers, 3/Y Warranty Avail for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

C/V Stow&Go, SXT, 7 Passengers, 3/Y Warranty Avail
$16,900
+ tax & lic
149,000KM
White
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus/NAVI/CAMERA/DVD/LEATHER/P&H SEATS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus/NAVI/CAMERA/DVD/LEATHER/P&H SEATS
Sale
$14,995
+ tax & lic
197,126KM
Black
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 3.6 V6 * Stow N Go * Keyless Entry * Eco Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Heated Mirrors * for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 3.6 V6 * Stow N Go * Keyless Entry * Eco Mode * Automatic/Manual Mode * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Heated Mirrors *
$11,995
+ tax & lic
160,938KM
Black
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, DVD Player, Rear AC, Power Rear Windows, Reverse Camera, & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus, DVD Player, Rear AC, Power Rear Windows, Reverse Camera, & Much More!
$19,888
+ tax & lic
105,000KM
Granite Crystal Metallic
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT
$14,745
+ tax & lic
153,349KM
Silver
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew
Sale
$15,990
+ tax & lic
97,555KM
Gold
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in York, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT
$10,999
+ tax & lic
150,000KM
Blue
Swift Auto

York, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew **SALE PENDING** for sale in Waterloo, ON

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew **SALE PENDING**
$13,997
+ tax & lic
117,000KM
Black
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT~Clean CarFax~Certified~Warantied! for sale in Rexdale, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT~Clean CarFax~Certified~Warantied!
$9,999
+ tax & lic
221,000KM
Red
Mikate Motors

Rexdale, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW *STOW N GO* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW *STOW N GO*
$18,950
+ tax & lic
165,106KM
Grey
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS*
$36,950
+ tax & lic
75,256KM
White
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS*
$39,650
+ tax & lic
75,352KM
Black
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS*
$39,650
+ tax & lic
69,731KM
Grey
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus, DVD, Pwr Hatch + Sliding Doors, Htd Wheel + Seats, Navi, Leatherette / Suede Seats! for sale in Guelph, ON

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus, DVD, Pwr Hatch + Sliding Doors, Htd Wheel + Seats, Navi, Leatherette / Suede Seats!
$39,850
+ tax & lic
25,000KM
Black
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE
Sale
$8,000
+ tax & lic
194,000KM
Blue
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Waterloo, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew
$18,470
+ tax & lic
96,000KM
Red
Carimex

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW*STOW&GO*REVCAM*DVD* for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW*STOW&GO*REVCAM*DVD*
$15,900
+ tax & lic
165,000KM
Silver
Weston Motors Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT,FULL STOW AND GO SEATING,POWER SEATS for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,FULL STOW AND GO SEATING,POWER SEATS
Sale
$11,985
+ tax & lic
158,000KM
Gold
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT 2WD
$29,990
+ tax & lic
109,987KM
Grey
B Town Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT/CAMERA/DVD/P.SEAT/CAPTAIN SEATS/LOADED/ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT/CAMERA/DVD/P.SEAT/CAPTAIN SEATS/LOADED/ALLOYS
Sale
$9,495
+ tax & lic
242,780KM
Gray
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON