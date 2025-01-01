$9,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LS- $86 B/W
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LS- $86 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,000KM
VIN 1G1PL5SH9F7191657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, OnStar, SiriusXM
Style, reliability, and value all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 133,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $85.32 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 6300 rpm 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive, Bucket Seats, Telemat...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2015 Chevrolet Cruze