2008 Ford Mustang

108,000 KM

$18,995

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

GT

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

108,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9575281
  Stock #: PC1302
  VIN: 1ZVHT82H085108545

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # PC1302
  Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE MUSTANG GT 6 SPEED MANUAL PLANTY OF POWER LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS .CA

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

