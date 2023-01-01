$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2008 Ford Mustang
2008 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
108,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9575281
- Stock #: PC1302
- VIN: 1ZVHT82H085108545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # PC1302
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE MUSTANG GT 6 SPEED MANUAL PLANTY OF POWER LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS .CA
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9