Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

2010 Toyota Venza

126,783 KM

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

126,783KM
Used
VIN 4T3BA3BB0AU014841

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,783 KM

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
CARGO LAMP
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Garage Door Remote
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Front seat back pockets
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Cargo area tie down rings
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
Pwr assisted trunk closer
Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents
Illuminated dual vanity mirrors

All Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Transmission Cooler
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
gas shock absorbers
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
2.7L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs

Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Brake assist (BA)
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
Rear Bumper Protector
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Rear spoiler w/LED stoplamp
P245/55R19 all-season tires
Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off

(6) SPEAKERS
Roof mounted antenna
Bluetooth Capability
aux input jack

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer

door ajar
dual trip odometer
(1) rear
water & outside temp
USB Audio input
de-icer
dust
pollen
sequential shift mode
19 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT)
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning
low fuel & washer fluid
multi info display
remote release in cargo area
vertical headrests adjustment
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support
deodourising air filter
Accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: XM satellite radio
Auto Sound Levelizer System (ASL)

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2010 Toyota Venza