$17,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 RAM 1500
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail* Hemi V8~
2018 RAM 1500
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail* Hemi V8~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
168,082KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT5JG148937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 168,082 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 RAM 1500 Express 4X4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Hemi V8 5.7L***SAFETY CERTIFIED***Ltd Avail !!!
The 2018 RAM 1500 Express 2018 is a powerful and capable pickup, equipped with a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine for strong performance and towing ability. Its Crew Cab design and 5'7" box offer a great balance of passenger space and cargo versatility. With limited availability and rugged 4x4 capability, this truck is a solid choice for both work and everyday driving.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise control
* Traction control
* Fog lights
* Alloy wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$17950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2018 RAM 1500 Express 2018 is a powerful and capable pickup, equipped with a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine for strong performance and towing ability. Its Crew Cab design and 5'7" box offer a great balance of passenger space and cargo versatility. With limited availability and rugged 4x4 capability, this truck is a solid choice for both work and everyday driving.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise control
* Traction control
* Fog lights
* Alloy wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$17950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2018 RAM 1500