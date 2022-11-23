$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2012 Ford F-350
SD LARIAT SUPERCAB LONG BED 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* TWO HITCH
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9328429
- Stock #: A1777
- VIN: 1FT8X3BTXCEB63771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 257,624 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*22 DETAILED FORD SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED* POWER STOKE SUPER DUTY 4X4 DIESEL* Very Clean FORD F-350 Super Duty Super Cab 6.7L V8 Turbo Diesel with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys/Chrome Wheels, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Car Fax Report INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.