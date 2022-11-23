Menu
2012 Ford F-350

257,624 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Ford F-350

2012 Ford F-350

SD LARIAT SUPERCAB LONG BED 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* TWO HITCH

2012 Ford F-350

SD LARIAT SUPERCAB LONG BED 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* TWO HITCH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

257,624KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9328429
  Stock #: A1777
  VIN: 1FT8X3BTXCEB63771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 257,624 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*22 DETAILED FORD SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED* POWER STOKE SUPER DUTY 4X4 DIESEL* Very Clean FORD F-350 Super Duty Super Cab 6.7L V8 Turbo Diesel with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Cruise Control, Alloys/Chrome Wheels, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Car Fax Report INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

Buy From Home Available

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

