*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford Focus Electric with Automatic Transmission has Navi, Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys. Black on White Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Heated Leather Front Seats, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

www automotoinc ca

2017 Ford Focus

99,340 KM

$12,595

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

99,340KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3R42HL320912

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,340 KM

*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford Focus Electric with Automatic Transmission has Navi, Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys. Black on White Leather Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Heated Leather Front Seats, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


www automotoinc ca

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

