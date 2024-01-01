$25,950+ tax & licensing
1979 Chevrolet Corvette
C3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 60,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Collectors Car For Sale: 1979 Corvette (C3) Automatic Targa Top !!
Car is in great shape for the year and has chameleon wrap on it.
Color of car is Dark Green with Dark Green leather interior.
GM only built 907 Dark Green Leather Interior (492) C3s for 1979 out of 53,807 units.
Dark Green leather interior only offered on 1971 and 1979 model C3s.
Car has - Rare polished wheels in great shape - Rear spoiler - Metal louvers - Stainless steel side pipes with polished covers - Aluminum 3 row radiator - Edelbrock Performer RPM intake manifold - Edelbrock 650cfm carburetor Car is in great shape both inside and out and runs/drives great. It is a real head turner and will go up in value only.
Vehicle Features
Comfort
