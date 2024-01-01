Menu
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Collectors Car For Sale: 1979 Corvette (C3) Automatic Targa Top !!</span></p><p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Car is in great shape for the year and has chameleon wrap on it. </span></p><p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Color of car is Dark Green with Dark Green leather interior. </span></p><p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>GM only built 907 Dark Green Leather Interior (492) C3s for 1979 out of 53,807 units. </span></p><p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Dark Green leather interior only offered on 1971 and 1979 model C3s. </span></p><p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Car has - Rare polished wheels in great shape - Rear spoiler - Metal louvers - Stainless steel side pipes with polished covers - Aluminum 3 row radiator - Edelbrock Performer RPM intake manifold - Edelbrock 650cfm carburetor Car is in great shape both inside and out and runs/drives great. It is a real head turner and will go up in value only.</span></p><p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Sold by MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</span></p><p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>CALL 905-808-1198</span></p><p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>2666 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, 11-12, MISSISSAUGA</span></p>

1979 Chevrolet Corvette

60,120 KM

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,120KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1Z8789S425026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 60,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

