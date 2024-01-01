Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,485

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1728683321
  2. 1728683332
  3. 1728683316
  4. 1728683330
  5. 1728683327
  6. 1728683335
  7. 1728683319
  8. 1728683314
  9. 1728683318
  10. 1728683324
  11. 1728683325
  12. 1728683320
  13. 1728683334
  14. 1728683323
  15. 1728683328
  16. 1728683332
  17. 1728683336
  18. 1728683315
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,485

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2020 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED,1 OWNER, 4X4, SUPER CREW, SUPER CLEAN for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED,1 OWNER, 4X4, SUPER CREW, SUPER CLEAN 246,000 KM $19,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, LOW KM, SUPER CAB, 6.5 FT BOX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 1 OWNER, LOW KM, SUPER CAB, 6.5 FT BOX 126,000 KM $22,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima CERTIFIED, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, REAR CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Nissan Altima CERTIFIED, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVI, REAR CAMERA 163,000 KM $10,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,485

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3