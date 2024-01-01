Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

215,185 KM

Details

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

215,185KM
Used
VIN WDDHF8JB6CA628598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 215,185 KM

Auto Price Canada

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Price Canada

647-824-3439

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class