Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Focus

179,225 KM

Details Features

$11,933

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,933

+ taxes & licensing

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 10007253
  2. 10007253
  3. 10007253
  4. 10007253
  5. 10007253
  6. 10007253
  7. 10007253
  8. 10007253
  9. 10007253
  10. 10007253
  11. 10007253
  12. 10007253
  13. 10007253
  14. 10007253
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,933

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
179,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10007253
  • Stock #: 17414D
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20FL284157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17414D
  • Mileage 179,225 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny and Sons Auto Sales

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 168,905 KM
$15,933 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 179,225 KM
$11,933 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKC AS-IS
 352,489 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email Danny and Sons Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Danny and Sons Auto Sales

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory