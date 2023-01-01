Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

52,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 10639575
  2. 10639575
  3. 10639575
  4. 10639575
  5. 10639575
  6. 10639575
  7. 10639575
  8. 10639575
  9. 10639575
  10. 10639575
  11. 10639575
  12. 10639575
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10639575
  • Stock #: 126807
  • VIN: WDD1J6JB0LF126807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 126807
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2010 Honda Odyssey E...
 208,679 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 175,881 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V LX
 105,856 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory