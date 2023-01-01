Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 BMW 3 Series

31,016 KM

Details Description Features

$51,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2022 BMW 3 Series

2022 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2022 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 9499294
  2. 9499294
  3. 9499294
  4. 9499294
  5. 9499294
  6. 9499294
  7. 9499294
  8. 9499294
  9. 9499294
  10. 9499294
  11. 9499294
  12. 9499294
  13. 9499294
  14. 9499294
  15. 9499294
  16. 9499294
  17. 9499294
  18. 9499294
  19. 9499294
  20. 9499294
  21. 9499294
  22. 9499294
  23. 9499294
  24. 9499294
  25. 9499294
  26. 9499294
  27. 9499294
  28. 9499294
  29. 9499294
Contact Seller

$51,990

+ taxes & licensing

31,016KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9499294
  • Stock #: 50345
  • VIN: 3MW5R7J03N8C50345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tacora Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,016 KM

Vehicle Description


2022 BMW 330i xDrive

This sedan comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine makes 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of Torque. The all-wheel-drive 330i xDrive accelerates to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. Engine is mated to 8-speed automatic transmission. 

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 45,000 KM
$28,490 + tax & lic
2022 BMW 3 Series 33...
 31,016 KM
$51,990 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series 33...
 20,416 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory